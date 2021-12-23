Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance, Other Things You Need to Know

The birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh is also known as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, and it falls every year in December or January.

However, the exact date of the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is decided based on the Nanakshahi calendar of Sikhs. In 2022, the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on Sunday, January 09. On this day, Prakash Parv is celebrated in all the Gurudwaras not just in India but across the globe.

On this occasion, the people of the Sikh community extend their greetings to each other and vow to follow the path of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Let us inform you about some important things related to Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Date

1. If observed based on Panchang, then Guru Gobind Singh was born on Paush Shukla Saptami in Patna Sahib. This year, Paush Shukla Saptami Tithi is starting from 10:42 pm on Saturday, January 08 and will end on January 09 at 11:08 pm.

2. On the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Gurdwaras across the country and the world are illuminated. Langar is organiSed on the Prakash Parv and community service work is performed.

3. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Nagar Prabhat Pheri is also organised. People of the Sikh community participate in it with great enthusiasm.

5. Ardas is done on the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and prayers are offered in the Gurdwaras. Special bhajan-kirtan is also performed on this occasion.

6. On the birth anniversary of their 10th Guru, people of the Sikh community donate things to the poor and needy.

7. On the occasion of Prakash Parv, Guru Nanak Guru Vani is also narrated so that people get inspiration and guidance to move forward in life.

8. People also sing hymns and wish each other on this occasion.

