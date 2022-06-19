Guru Hargobind Singh Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Sixth Guru of the Sikhs

GURU HARGOBIND SINGH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: June 19 marks the birth anniversary of the sixth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Hargobind Singh. Born to Mata Ganga and Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Hargobind is credited for spearheading the militarisation of the Sikh community. He emphasises the need to develop a warrior spirit in the community because of the persecution from the Mughal rulers.

Guru Hargobind Singh always carried two swords, representing the philosophy of “Miri-Piri". The first sword Miri represented power whereas Piri symbolised his spiritual skills.

As his devotees and Sikhs remember him on his 427th birth anniversary, we take a look at some interesting facts about Guru Hargobind Singh:

He was born in Amritsar’s Wadali. After his father, Guru Arjan Singh was executed by Mughal emperor Jehangir, Guru Hargobind took charge as the sixth Guru of Sikhs, at just 11 years of age. Guru Hargobind Singh was an expert swordsperson, horse rider and wrestler. He mobilised an army named Sant Sipahi (sain Soldiers) to take on the persecution of the Sikh community by Mughals. Apart from building the Army, Guru Hargobind was also involved in promoting the teachings of Sikhism and he sent his followers to different places in the country to spread Guru Nanak’s teaching and ideas Mughal Emperor Jehangir jailed Guru Hargobind for 12 years for his attempts to develop a strong army Guru Hargobind built the Akal Takht -One of the five Takhts (Seats of Power) in Sikhism. He served 37 years, 9 months and 3 days as a Guru, the longest tenure among all the 10 Gurus. His army succeeded in defeating the Mughal Emperor Sha Jajahn four times. Guru Hargobind Singh built the Lohgarh fort near Amritsar He died on March 3, 1544, in undivided Punjab’s Kirtarpur Before his death, Guru Hargobind Singh appointed his grandson Guru Har Rai as the heir of his legacy and the seventh guru in Sikhism

