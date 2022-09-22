Guru Nanak Death Anniversary: All You Need to Know About the Founder of Sikhism

Guru Nanak was the first Guru and the founder of Sikhism. He is known for political, social, and spiritual beliefs. His teachings can be found in the sacred Sikh scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib which is a collection of verses written in Gurmukhi. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the one who spread the message of ‘one God’. He travelled all across the world to spread the message that God constitutes the eternal truth and resides in his creations.

ALSO READ: Guru Nanak Death Anniversary: Five Teachings and Quotes by Nanak Dev to Remember

Advertisement

He also signified Guru as the voice of god, who is the true source of knowledge & salvation. Guru Nanak Dev Ji also used to say that God is only the supreme truth and ultimate reality. He was fearless and did not have any enemies in his lifetime.

Here’s all you need to know about Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his death anniversary:

He was born on Puranmashi Tithi of Kartik month in 1469, according to the Bikrami calendar. He was born in a village named Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, which is now known as Nanaka Sahib, near Lahore (in modern-day Pakistan). Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most important days for the Sikhs and is observed as Prakash Utsav. Though Guru Nanak believed that he was neither Hindu nor Muslim, he was born to Hindu parents. Guru Nanak started his school at the age of seven. Guru Nanak travelled all across the world including Mecca, Tibet, Kashmir, Bengal, Manipur, Rome, on foot with his Muslim companion (and friend) Bhai Mardana to spread the holy message. Later, Bhai Lehna was appointed by Guru Nanak as his successor and renamed as Guru Angad. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was married to Sulakhni, the daughter of Mool Chand, who hailed from the Batala area of Gurdaspur district of Punjab. He took four rounds around the sacred fire instead of seven during his marriage. His son Sri Chand was the founder of Udasi religion. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, died on September 22, 1539, at the age of 70 at Kartarpur.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here