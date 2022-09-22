Guru Nanak Death Anniversary: Five Teachings and Quotes by Nanak Dev to Remember

GURU NANAK DEATH ANNIVERSARY: The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev is known for his political, social, and spiritual beliefs. Travelling far and wide, he spread the message of ‘Ik Onkar’ or one God, equality, fraternity, humility, service, and virtuous living. His followers came to be known as Sikhs or “the seeker of truth". September 22nd marks the death anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, who passed away in Kartarpur after living a fulfilled life, as the living example of all that he taught. Here are the 5 teachings from Guru Nanak Dev that can change your outlook on life:

Honesty Above Everything (Kirat Karo)

Where there’s truth, there is no place for fear. While hiding behind falsehood might win you a temporary victory, truth always prevails. One must always stay firmly by the truth’s side. Sharing With Everyone (Vand Chhako)

Vand Chako or sharing all that God gave you with everyone and helping those in need is one of the three golden principles of Sikhism. The Message Of Universal Brotherhood (Sarbat Daa Bhalaa)

Despite religion, race, caste, creed, gender and welfare of one and all. At the end of daily ardas, it is said, “Nanak with your name and blessings, may everyone in the world prosper and be in peace." Shunning The 5 Evils (Naam Japo)

The roadblock towards salvation is 5 evils: ego, anger, greed, lust, and attachment. Overcome these by meditating on the name of the true god. The Message of One True God (Sewa)

He always believed in selfless services. The omnipresent god is shapeless, timeless, and sightless. It is by his will the illusions came into being. Seek him through your inner eye and the path of truth and enlightenment.

Inspirational Quotes by Guru Nanak Dev:

“He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God." “Speak only that which will bring you honour." “He who regards all men as equals is religious." “Those who have loved are those that have found god." “Realization of Truth is higher than all else. Higher still is truthful living."

