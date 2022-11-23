Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes by the Ninth Sikh Guru

GURU TEGH BAHADUR MARTYRDOM DAY: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day, also known as Shaheedi Diwas, is observed on November 24. On this day in 1675, the 9th Guru of Sikhs was killed on the orders of Aurangzeb. Since then, this day has been observed as his martyrdom day.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was revered and loved by all for his wise words, thoughts, and teaching about caste, race, bravery, humanity and dignity. To remember him and honor his work, take a look at Guru Tegh Bahadur’s inspirational quotes:

“Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith" “True realization of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering" “Consider the man, who meditates on God, day and night as His image. Between God and his servant there is no dissimilarity – recognize this to be true." “The person who has given up his egoism by recognizing God as the creator, shall get deliverance; be sure of this truth, O my mind." “Whatever has been created shall be destroyed; everyone shall perish, today or tomorrow. O Nanak, sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord, and give up all other entanglements" “One who vanquishes his ego and beholds the Lord as the Sole Doer of all things." That person has attained ‘Jivan Mukti’, knows this as the real truth, says Nanak" “O mother, I have been blessed with the wealth of God’s Name." “My Mind is free from wandering and is established in peace." “Avarice and worldly love dare not touch me and pure divine knowledge fills me." “Greed and desire cannot affect me. I am totally immersed in the Lord’s devotion" “If you do not sing the Praises of the Lord, your life is rendered useless. Says Nanak, meditate, vibrate upon the Lord; immerse your mind in Him, like the fish in the water" “For whom praise and dispraise are the same, and on whom greed and attachment have no effect. Consider him only enlightened whom pain and pleasure do not entrap. Consider such a person saved" “He has given you your body and wealth, but you are not in love with Him. Says Nanak, you are insane! Why do you now shake and tremble so helplessly?"

