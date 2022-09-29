Gynaecologist Breaks Pregnancy Myths In Women With PCOS

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder. Some of the symptoms of PCOS include weight gain, difficulties decreasing weight, irregular menstrual cycles, acne, infertility, hirsutism, and male pattern baldness. There are many myths and misconceptions surrounding PCOS. One is every woman suffers from this hormone problem. Gynaecologist Dr Mansi Verma, Veera Health in an interview with The Indian Express shed light on this popular misconception. According to her, “PCOS does not make women infertile. It just makes it difficult to track ovulation." Dr Mansi Verma also highlighted that the effects of PCOS are not limited to “difficulty with conception", it can also affect pregnancy by increasing the risk of developing metabolic complications. The infant’s health is also at risk here.

Does that mean women with PCOS can successfully conceive and carry the pregnancy to term? All you need to do is tweak your day-to-day diet as well as routine. As per a report in Medical News Today, eating healthy food, working out regularly, and tracking ovulation can help you out in conceiving.

Start with eating healthy food, containing high inflammatory compounds as well as loads of nutrients.

Work out regularly.

Ensure to maintain a healthy weight.

Track the time of your ovulation and schedule sexual activity according to that.

People on a PCOS diet should avoid foods already widely termed as unhealthful. These food items include refined carbohydrates, like mass-produced pastries and white bread, fried foods, sugary beverages, such as sodas and energy drinks. In addition, one should also avoid processed meats, such as hot dogs, sausages, luncheon meats, red meat like teaks, hamburgers, and pork.

What are the complications women with PCOS often face during their pregnancy:

Premature birth

Gestational diabetes

High blood pressure which is triggered by the pregnancy

Miscarriage

Managing PCOS symptoms continues even after pregnancy, and it requires lifelong care. Postpartum care is essential to protect PCOS patients from risk of diabetes, and heart disease. Women with a history of mental illness are at an increased risk of developing postpartum blues and depression.

