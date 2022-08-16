Hacks to Amp Up Your Saree Game

Saree is an Indian traditional outfit that is today worn in many ways. Although many trends come and go through which you can experiment with your saree, there are a few secrets you should know that will always stay and will help you elevate your look. When you wear a saree, from the fabric to the way you drape it, everything matters. Let’s look at five ways to elevate your saree look.

Wear a jacket

One of the simplest ways to make your saree look elegant is to wear a jacket. Now, this does not mean you can pick any jacket from your cupboard and wear it on top of your saree. Make sure the designs are quirky and the colour goes in contrast with your saree. For instance, a solid black saree can go well with a geometric print or sequin work long jacket on it.

Blouse

Your blouse matters the most. The detailing in the blouse can amp your saree. As there are so many designs out there in the market, make sure you select the best option that suits your saree fabric. The designs on the blouse should stand out in the crowded room. Always be open to experimenting with new styles and designs.

Accessorise

While you should let your saree do all the talking, a few accessories can’t go wrong. Depending on your blouse you should wear a necklace or statement earrings. If you plan on wearing any statement earrings then it’s safe to not opt for any other form of accessories as it can turn your overall look a flop. Choose subtle colours that can compliment your look.

Footwear

Wearing the correct pair of footwear is essential. The right footwear can help you have a polished look.

Colour

Colour scheme matters the most when you wear an outfit. You should opt for colours that make you look bright rather than dull. Colours are very powerful so they can either break you or make you. Especially with sarees, you should make sure the colour and the design of the blouse, and border are elegant.

