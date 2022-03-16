Hailey Bieber Suffered Blood Clot in Brain, Here's All you Need to Know About the Condition

Recently, American supermodel Hailey Bieber was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency impacted her movement. Later, Hailey revealed through her Instagram Stories that she had suffered a “very small blood clot" in her brain.

The wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber had also shared that she had “stroke-like" symptoms while having breakfast but later recovered completely and was doing well.

Although for Hailey the blood clot developed in her brain, doctors say that it can develop in any part of the body. A blood clot is basically a clump of blood that develops into a gel-like or semi-solid structure from the normal liquid state.

Notably, when a blood clot occurs inside the brain it is called a stroke. In this case, the oxygen supply to the brain gets affected which leads to hypoxia. A person who suffers from hypoxia can experience symptoms like headache, coughing, confusion, fast heartbeat, shortness of breath or even death.

When the brain does not get a constant oxygen supply through blood, the brain tissue fails to survive leading to severe symptoms. During the formation of a blood clot in brain, a person can suffer paralysis and experience trouble speaking along with a state of disorientation and confusion.

Patients are also believed to have witnessed sudden behavioural changes, loss of balance and vision problems as well.

Apart from the brain, blood clots can also pose a health risk when they develop in other vital body parts including lungs, hearts, legs, arms and abdomen. Doctors suggest that a person should seek medical help if he/she experiences any of the above-mentioned symptoms.

A brain stroke can be diagnosed through a medical examination of the patient which is usually followed by observing the heartbeat rate and checking the blood pressure. Moreover, hand and eye coordination are also checked to ensure the proper functioning of the brain.

