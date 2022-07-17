Hair Care Tips: Home Remedies to Get Rid of Head Lice in Monsoon

Hair fall, dandruff and lice are quite common problems during the monsoon. The risk of lice infestation increased in the monsoon season due to change in weather and high humidity. The moisture and humidity in air aids breeding of lice.

Many people follow different hair care routines or products to get rid of lice. However, despite using many hair products it is not easy to get rid of this problem. In such a situation, today we are going to share some simple home remedies to get rid of lice.

1. Neem leaves: Neem leaves are rich in medicinal properties and are also effective on lice. Grind some neem leaves finely and make a paste. Now apply this paste to the hair and wash the hair after 2 hours. Your hair lice will be gone. You can also apply neem oil on your hair and keep it for 20 to 30 minutes and then wash it.

Advertisement

2. Olive oil: You can also apply olive oil to the hair to get rid of lice. Olive oil is considered very beneficial for hair health. By applying olive oil to the hair, the lice suffocate and die. So you can definitely try olive oil if you are suffering from a head lice problem.

3. Garlic: We all know that garlic has a strong smell, but it also contains antibacterial properties. Both of these properties are an advantage in dealing with lice problems. As Garlic suffocates and kills lice. Take 8 to 10 cloves of Garlic grind them, add a tablespoon of lime juice and prepare a paste. Apply to hair and leave it for 30 minutes. Then use a nit comb to remove the lice and then wash your hair with warm water.

4. Petroleum jelly: Using petroleum jelly can prove to be a good option to get rid of head lice. The grease present in petroleum jelly causes suffocation of the lice. However, due to being sticky, you may have to wash your hair several times to clean the petroleum jelly.

Advertisement

5. Vinegar: Vinegar is an effective home remedy to remove lice from the hair. Make sure you use distilled vinegar. Leave it on for a while then comb out the lice. At last, rinse the hair thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.