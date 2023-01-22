Hair Damaged Due To Excessive Heat? Follow These Tips To Repair It

Everyone enjoys having healthy hair that can be well-styled and also looks good. However, often using a hairdryer and styling tools like straighteners or curling irons can cause heat damage to your hair. Many people now experience hair damage using straighteners. But you shouldn’t let go of your passion for nicely styled hair. There are countless products on the market that claim to be able to fix damaged hair. However, there are also all-natural solutions that can help heal your heat-damaged hair before you pile on the shampoos, hair sprays, serums, creams, and gels. Here’s a look at a few tips, according to BeBeautiful, on how to maintain damaged hair.

Avoid using styling equipment for a while

Avoiding heat styling your hair is the greatest method to protect it from harm. This aids hair in regaining its lost suppleness and moisture, gradually bringing your strands back to health. And remember to first liberally on a heat protectant serum if you do need to heat style your hair. Give your dry ends extra attention when applying the spray.

Try to incorporate hair masks

Hair masks are a treat for anyone with dry, brittle hair. They have substances that enter deeply into the hair shaft and provide nourishing, moisturising, and healing properties. Masks help fix the damage and bring your hair’s natural beauty back. Your hair will become more hydrated after using a hair mask, thus it will quickly recover its health. You can also opt for natural homemade hair masks.

Hot oil massages

Giving yourself a hot oil head massage at least once a week is another fantastic way to solve the issue of restoring severely damaged hair. By massaging herbal oil into your scalp, you may hydrate your scalp, nourish your hair follicles, and encourage strong hair growth.

Use hydrating shampoo and conditioner

It’s crucial to reevaluate the hair care products you use if you want to nurture your strands. Switching to a shampoo containing moisturising components should be your first step. Always end your hair-washing session with a cold-water rinse and hair conditioner. Your hair will look smoother and softer as a result of the nutrients and moisture being locked in.

Additional tips:

Do your research and invest in quality haircare products.

Look for words like ‘restorative’, ‘reparative’, ‘reconstructing,’ ‘restructuring’, ‘damage repair’, and ‘bond repairing’ when purchasing hair products.

Avoid using heating equipment as much as possible; if not, wait until your hair has had time to recover; even then, go slowly and only on low heat.

Trim your hair every three to four months to keep split ends at bay and preserve healthy ends.

When it comes to hair colouring and treatments, go easy on yourself and consider taking a break.

Maintain a hair care regimen that is effective for you, such as regular oiling, sulfate-free shampoos, deep conditioning masks, post-wash serums, and leave-in conditioners to replenish and seal in moisture.

In case, you are suffering from major hair fall and damaged hair, make sure to visit a dermatologist.

