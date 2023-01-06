Hair-dryer to Razor, Simple Steps to Get Rid of Lint From Woolen Clothes

Winter and woollen garments go hand-in-hand. When the freezing temperatures make us shiver to our bones, woollen sweaters, cardigans, pullovers, and caps become our best friends. However, regular use of woollen outfits results in the formation of lint in them. Although lint does not damage clothes, it can make your winter fashion look bleak by giving the garments a worn-out and old texture. Even after washing woollen clothes, the stubborn lint once again reappears on them.

If you too are troubled with lint sticking out from your woollen outfits, here are five simple strategies that might help you out.

Use hair dryer:

It’s time to get that hairdryer out of the cabinet when nothing appears to work on your lint-covered garments. What you can do is use a brand-new hairdryer and slightly dampen it. Next, carefully blow air over the grime-textured clothing keeping the dryer in a cool setting. In a matter of time, you will find the lint removed and your outfit will become crispier.

Use a thin comb:

Another effective strategy to remove lint and protruding hair from your winter wear is to grab hold of a thin, fine-toothed comb. All the lint from your sweater, jacket, or blazer will gradually disappear if you comb the clothing in the opposite direction. Although the process might be a little time-consuming, the results will amaze you.

Run a razor:

Who says razors are only used to remove body hair? Running a razor through your lint-infused clothes is another amazing way to get rid of the hair and grime stuck to the outfits. Just be careful not to rush with the product and use the item gently. After the razor application use a comb to brush the hair.

Use liquid soap:

To avoid lint from accumulating in your garments, it is a must that you use liquid soap while washing the woollen clothing. Additionally, avoid rubbing them with a scrubber to prevent the hair from sprouting in various places of the ensemble and spoiling your winter wear.

Buy lint remover/roller:

The last and most convenient way to say goodbye to lint is by using a lint remover or a lint roller. Being easily available in the markets a lint remover or roller will pluck out the excess hair sticking out from your winter clothes in addition to the stubborn lint, owing to having anti-static properties.

