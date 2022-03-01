Hair Problems Bothering You? Try Karela Juice

Bitter gourd is full of medicinal properties, and its juice improves the health of our skin and hair. Bitter gourd juice contains nutrients such as vitamins B1, B2, B3 and minerals such as iron, magnesium, calcium, folate, zinc, phosphorus, and manganese that benefit hair growth. Below are some of the other benefits of bitter gourd juice for hair health:

If your hair has lost its shine, you can use bitter gourd in your hair. To get rid of lifeless and dry hair, you can extract fresh juice of bitter gourd and smear it in your hair follicles for one day a week.

If you are facing problems related to hair fall, bitter gourd juice with sugar and keep it on your hair for some time. Wash it off after half an hour. You will get relief to a great extent. Bitter gourd juice strengthens hair roots.

If you are facing a problem of persistent dandruff, take a slice of bitter gourd and rub it on the roots of your hair. This will rid your hair of dandruff to a great extent.

You can use the bitter gourd to increase hair growth and improve blood circulation in the scalp.

The juice of bitter gourd is known to slow down the process of hair whitening. If you squeeze out the fresh juice of bitter gourd and apply it to your hair, your hair will stop turning white. Try this once a week to stop hair whitening completely.

