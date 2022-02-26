Hair Spa Tips: 9 Things to Keep In Mind Before Opting for This Treatment

A hair spa is considered a good treatment for hair problems. A regular hair spa gives life and shine to damaged hair. Apart from that, a hair spa solves the issue of dandruff and boosts hair growth.

Hair spa has a very simple technique. For this, the hair is shampooed first. Then, after drying the hair with a towel, hair cream is applied. After about half an hour, a hair massage is given and then a hair mask is applied.

Next, with the help of a steamer, steam is given to the hair, which helps open skin pores. The next step involves the application of conditioner to hair. Advantages of hair spa include fast hair growth, soft hair, and natural moisture to head skin.

Advertisement

Now, let’s have a look at things that should be kept in mind while getting the hair spa done.

1) Make sure that the products being used in your hair spa are of good quality.

2) The effect of hair spa treatment does not become apparent immediately after the process. It takes 2-3 sessions. Some people also see good results after six sessions. It depends on the hair quality.

3) The texture of your hair should be taken care of before a hair spa. For example, whether they are oily or dry should be determined beforehand.

4) Get your spa done from a parlour that takes care of hygiene.

5) If one is allergic to any cream or product, inform them beforehand.

Advertisement

6) Give proper time to your spa, do not get it done in a hurry.

7) Do not put oil in your hair if you have dandruff. Choose dry spa treatment.

8) Use natural products like egg, henna or curd before spa if you have dry hair. Do not use any heating or styling equipment before or after the spa.

9) Do not skip putting on a hair mask. Take a hair spa every three to four months.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.