Herbal treatment is one of the best methods to protect hair’s natural texture and shine. Several homegrown ingredients and herbs can be used to make your mane lustrous. One specific herb that has been popular for generations is shikakai. If you are unable to overcome the difficulties like dandruff, hair fall, and weakness of hair — then you should implement your grandmother’s recipe, which is shikakai for hair care. It will help you deal with your hair problems. There are several ways to use it, and here are some of them:

For dandruff: Curd can be mixed with a variety of powerful ingredients like shikakai, fenugreek, amla and olive/argan oil. The mask helps you fight against dandruff. Curd has healthy bacteria that fight dandruff-causing yeast. Mix 1 tablespoon of fenugreek powder, 1 tablespoon of shikakai, 1 tablespoon of argan/olive oil with a cup of curd and 1 tablespoon of amla powder. Let the mixture stay on your hair for 2-3 hours. In 30 minutes, wash your hair with cold water. Apply this mask once a week.

For weak hair: If your hair has become weak and lifeless, then use shikakai. Take two spoons of its powder, which is readily available in the market, in a bowl. Now mix a big spoon of curd with it and beat it well. Apply this paste to the hair’s roots and then massage it. After 30 minutes, wash your hair. Use this hair pack once a week.

For hair fall: You can make a hair pack by mixing eggs and shikakai. This is among the most nourishing hair packs that you can use. It is packed with egg proteins and Ayurvedic ingredients that help to improve hair health. This makes your hair strong and healthy. This is a good remedy for hair fall.

For shiny hair: Use shikakai and honey to add instant shine to your hair. Honey is an emollient and helps to condition your hair to increase its lustre. If you have dry hair, you may use it in place of shampoo. With regular use, it helps to make your hair shiny and soft, while strengthening your roots and hair shafts.

