Halloween 2021: Sexy and Spooky Characters to Ace Like The Stars

With Halloween just around the corner to spook the hell out of you! It’s only best if you dress to kill. From Squid Games to Cruella, there’s an array of looks you can try out this Halloween. Celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali, who on other days makes actor Ayushmann Khurrana look his best, shares some interesting, fun, and trendy character looks you can don this Halloween.

Isha is of the opinion that dressing up as strong characters always works every Halloween. “Like two years ago, everyone dressed up like Joker. It was time relevant and people like going for trendy, OTT and exaggerated strong characters," expresses celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali.

>So, here’s some spooky, sexy, and cool style tips by Isha Bhansali to help you ace your favourite character look:

SQUID GAMES ROBOT DOLL

Apart from that spooky music that everyone is going ga-ga over on social media, one of the most love to hate characters in the popular web series Squid Games, is the Robot Doll. So, if you want to go for the ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ look, then slip into a red pinafore dress and team it with a yellow T-shirt. For shoes, opt for Mary Jane shoes from the brand Clarks and wear white socks up to your knees. And complete the look with two pigtails.

CRUELLA

A favourite for those who love over the top and exaggerated looks, Cruella is definitely a hit this Halloween. Other than the white strands of hair, get an oversized fur jacket. Accentuate your makeup with a bold red lip and don’t shy away from using kohl in the eyes.

BLACK WIDOW

She exudes power and hotness together! Well, ladies if Black Widow is your muse this Halloween, then go for latex. H&M does a lot of latex tights which you can wear with a bodysuit. Also, make sure your hair is red!

DAPHNE BRIDGERTON

Daphne Bridgerton seemed like a style icon of her time. If you don’t want to go all out with the vintage options from the show. You could try on Victorian tops, voluminous skirts, or dresses that have the ball room effect. Style your hair up in soft curls and pin them up with decorative accessories. You never know you might bump into your Duke at the party!

CARDI B

Apart from these popular characters, there are some more interesting looks you can take inspiration from. For instance, rapper Cardi B wore a green jumpsuit designed by Richard Quinn during Paris Fashion Week. She also wore a full mask over a face designed by the same designer. You could team both the styles together and go as the soldiers from Squid Games.

DOJA CAT

As for Singer Doja Cat she nailed the Princess Kida look from the movie film Atlantis: The Lost Empire for her recent birthday party! A hassle-free look to put together, you could throw on a sweetheart neck bustier and team it with a sarong. The detailing that stands out lies in Doja’s hair style, make-up and prop.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER

Keeping it sexy on the spook-o-meter was the recently engaged couple - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The duo were dressed up as real-life punk icons Nancy Spungen and Sid Vicious. This could be just the beginning of more funky looks from the House of Kardashians!

So, this Halloween don your favourite character and slay the spook-o-meter!

