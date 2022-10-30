Halloween 2022: 6 Easy Cocktail Recipes That Are Spookily Good

Halloween is here and it is time to transform and shapeshift into your favourite character as you gear up to throw the perfect house party for your friends. Pumpkin spiced lattes, spooky decorations and a whole lot of candy are essentials, but Halloween feels incomplete without some yummy, yet spooky sips too! Read on as these cocktails are sure to make your evening a little spookier and a lot tastier. You don’t have to be an experienced mixologist to whip up the these delish cocktails. Whichever you pick, you can’t go wrong with this selection, so get creative and don’t forget to add a touch of goulish garnish!

Ghost Eyes

Advertisement

Ingredients

60ML White Rum

75ML Lychee Juice

10ML Blue Curacao syrup

Top up with Ginger Ale

Preparation

Build ingredients over ice and slowly pour blue curacao over the top. Serve in highball glass with 2 lychees stuffed with black olives. Beware, the spirits are always watching.

Bloody Zombie

Ingredients

60ml White Rum

40ml Orange Juice

40ml Pineapple Juice

10ml Lime Juice

10ml Grenadine syrup

Preparation

Build up over ice. Add grenadine in a pipette/dropper, and invite your guests to press it into the drink. Garnish with orange wedges and cherries on a cocktail stick.

Twinkle in the dark by the Drunken Botanist

Ingredients

60 ml Vodka

15 ml Lavender

15 ml Cherry syrup

10 ml Lime juice

Shaken and Fine strain

Preparation

First we muddle the cherry into shaker then we put lime juice , lavender syrup , cherry syrup and Vodka shaken hard and then pour into Martini glass garnish with cherry

Pumpkin Spice Sour

Ingredients

Advertisement

50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

30ml Pumpkin Spice Cordial*

10ml Lemon Juice

1 Tsp Honey

10ml Egg White

Preparation

Advertisement

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker

Fill shaker with ice

Close shaker and shake for 15 seconds

Fine strain into the chilled coupette glass

Advertisement

Garnish with lemon peel and enjoy

Serve in a chilled Coupette glass

*Chop and juice pumpkin pieces in a centrifugal juicer (like an apple). Per 250ml of pumpkin juice, add: 100g sugar, 1 Tsp Mixed Spice (cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, all spice dram), 0.5 Tsp Citric Acid. Stir to dissolve and strain through a cloth.

Tim’s Top Tips for Halloween Cocktails

• If you don’t have a centrifugal juicer, then ensure you use a high-powered blender to blend steamed/boiled pumpkin to a velvety-smooth texture. Otherwise, it will break up when combines with other ingredients.

• If you have fruit (yes, pumpkin is a fruit) which is just on the verge of going bad, adding alcohol can capture the peak ripeness.

• If you choose a coupe glass, the drink has more of the pumpkin look. Coupes are stemmed and have a rounded bowl rather than the V shape of a standard cocktail glass.

Cajun Margarita by Deepak Jiyal - Bar Manager, Piano Man

Ingredients

2 ounces silver tequila

2 ounces lime juice

2 ounces orange juice, fresh

1/2 ounce jalapeno simple syrup

Advertisement

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced for garnish

1 large jalapeno, seeds removed and halved

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1/4 cup sea salt

2 tablespoons chile powder

2 teaspoons lime zest

Method

Making the jalapeno simple syrup

Place the water and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a low boil. Give it a stir to help dissolve the sugar. Once all the sugar is dissolved add the jalapeno and simmer for 10 more minutes. Turn the heat off, and allow the jalapeno to steep for 10 to 30 minutes. The longer you steep the spicier the syrup will be. Taste and when you’re happy with the flavor, allow to cool and then strain into a glass jar and put in the refrigerator to cool. If you need it immediately, put some in the freezer and take it out once it’s cool. It can be kept refrigerated for 3-4 weeks.

Making the Chili Salt

Mix all the ingredients for the chili salt in a small bowl. Then spoon on a small flat plate in a circle about the size of your margarita glasses

Preparation

Rub a slice of lime around the rim of the margarita glass to moisten. Then turn it face down onto the plate with the chili lime salt mixture to coat the rim.

Place all the margarita ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Pour into a margarita glass with ice and the rim salted (use chili salt recipe). Add a few slices of jalapeno for garnish.

The lakeside

Ingredients

40 ml Belvedere Vodka

15 ml Fino Sherry

25 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

25 ml Honey Water

2 chunks Fresh Cucumber

Preparation

Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled coupette. Garnish with fresh cucumber.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here