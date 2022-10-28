Halloween 2022: 6 Spookiest Costumes to Scare Everyone

Halloween is almost here, and if you are still confused about what to wear this year, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. This year, we have curated a list of some of the spookiest costumes that will help you freak your friends out, and if there’s any competition, you’ll surely win (wink-wink). Halloween is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and can only be made great when you channel your inner artists through your costume in the most creative and terrifying style.

If you are interested in dressing up as a witch, ghost and other scary characters from Hollywood films and TV series, take a look at our list of the most terrifying Halloween costumes.

Dark witch

Well, what could be better than dressing as a dark witch who can make your most terrifying nightmare come true? And the best part is you get various options in witch costumes. Like there are salem witches, fictional witches, mythological witches, and many more.

Carrie

The next best costume for girls is the dressing as Stephen King’s unforgettable protagonist in Carrie. It would be like prom night went wrong. The costume is very simple. Just wear a white sheath dress doused in fake blood and a corsage.

Grim Reaper

Kid’s biggest nightmare, Grim Reaper, is another great costume to dress for this Halloween. The costume should have big creepy glowing eyes that will make the outfit very spooky.

Adult Killer In The Cornfield

Wanna dress in a more country-styled costume? Well, nothing is better than dressing as the Adult Killer In The Cornfield. It comprises a shirt tailored from distressed suede fabric. And its spooky hay fringes at the sleeves make the costume more realistic. Add rope like a belt, scarecrow mask and rope cuffs to scare everyone.

Vecna

With the success of the recently released Stranger Things season 4, what could be better than dressing as the scary Vecna? The costume has a mask that is so scary in the web series and if you really want to sell the look, carry a clock with you.

