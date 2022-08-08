Handle Pre-Wedding Breakout With Expert’s Tips

Any bride’s worst nightmare is waking up on her wedding day with a pimple. Even though it can be challenging with everything else going on in your life, taking care of your skin should be your top priority. A pimple can occur due to hormonal changes, stress, going outside for meetings, etc., but it’s important to get it treated before the big day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, expert Dr. Neha Dubey, Consultant Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Medical Director at Gurugram’s Meraki Skin Clinic, shared some tips that every bride-to-be should abide by.

Visit your dermatologist: Despite the abundance of products available in the market, it is advisable to see your dermatologist for the quickest treatment. Every skin type is unique, if you use a product on your skin without seeing your dermatologist, there is a potential risk that it will irritate your skin or make it worse.

Eliminate dairy items: Dairy goods, such as milk, cheese, and eggs, as well as sugar, have been shown to aggravate acne. Instead, focus on food items that are easy on the stomach. Even though people will pressure you to consume some sweets during your wedding, you should be aware and steer clear of them. Your regular meals should consist primarily of foods like fruits (excluding mango), curd, buttermilk, and coconut water. This will help you glow and prevent acne at the same time.

Keep your hands away from your face: Even after washing your hands, touching your face repeatedly or excoriating a pimple can make it worse.

Apply light-weight cosmetics: It’s important to constantly seem put-together throughout your wedding, but that doesn’t mean your skin has to suffer as a result. Start using items that are light and have minimal impact on your skin. Avoid using heavy makeup that can clog your pores.

Consider using a pimple patch: Hydrocolloid pimple patches seal pimples and stop bacterial growth brought on by contaminated environments. This helps pimples heal more quickly. They include substances that aid in exfoliation, such as betaine salicylate.

Use a carbon peel: Methods like carbon solution and a Q-switch laser may help to reduce pimple size, the visibility of pores, and dullness on the face. If needed, ask your dermatologist for this.

Apply concealer: If your zit appears at the last minute and you don’t have time to do any of the aforementioned things, apply a concealer to hide your pimples.

