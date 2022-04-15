Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Offer These 8 Items in Prasad to Please Bajrangbali

The first month of the Hindu Calendar, Chaitra, is also the time for various festivals. After the nine days of Goddess Durga, people are now all set to welcome the day of Lord Hanuman. Every year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Poornima tithi of Chaitra month.

This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on April 16. On this day, Hindus devotees worship Lord Hanuman to gain confidence and peace in life. Hanuman is said to be the son of King Kesari and Queen Anjana. He is also known to be an ardent devotee of Lord Rama. The Epic of Ramayana is filled with the courageous acts of Lord Hanuman. This Hanuman Jayanti, please the Lord by offering him the prasad of his choice.

Motichoor Laddoo

It is believed that desi ghee motichoor laddoos are one of the favourite dishes of Lord Hanuman. On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, Kesari prasad is usually offered to get what you wish.

Besan Laddoo

Just like Tuesday and Saturday, on Hanuman Jayanti, too, devotees give the lord besan laddoos. There is a belief that by offering besan laddoo in prasad, Pawanputra gets happy and removes hurdles from our way.

Paan

In case you are facing troubles and problems in life, worship Hanuman on the auspicious festival by giving him Paan. It is suggested that one should put Paan in the prasad after the puja.

Imarti

Another Kesari sweet dish, Imarti, is also Hanuman’s favourite dish. If you include Imarti in the Hanuman Jayanti Prasad, it’ll impress Pawanputra and you’ll get rid of all the fears of life.

Kesar Bhaat

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Kesar bhaat is offered to Hanuman Ji. There is a belief that Kesar bhaat pacifies the planet Mars and opens the path to happiness.

Meethi Roti

Meethi roti is made by mixing jaggery, cardamom, coconut powder, ghee, and milk in wheat flour. This simple sweet dish is usually given to Bajrangbali on Tuesdays and Saturdays. On Hanuman Jayanti, you can make the roti and offer it to Lord Hanuman as prasad.

Jaggery and Chana

You can please Hanuman by simply offering jaggery and gram. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, after worshipping Bajrangbali, pray to fulfil all your wishes by impressing him with jaggery and gram prasad.

Boondi

Boondi is also said to be a prominent prasad offered to Lord Hanuman. However, only the saffron colour boondi should be included in the prasad.

