Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Happy Akshaya Tritiya: Here are some wishes, images, quotes, status and messages that you can share with your family and friends

Lifestyle Desk| News18.com
Updated: May 02, 2022

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be one of the most auspicious days as it marks the harbinger of good luck in the Hindu calendar. Also known as Akha Teej, devotees believe that that the occasion is best suited for conducting various rituals, rites and yagyas. A tradition associated with Akshaya Tritiya is that of buying gold. It is believed that buying a gold bar or gold jewellery will bring forth good luck and prosperity. Akshaya Tritiya 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 2 along with Eid.

Here are some wishes, images, quotes, status and messages that you can share with your near and dear ones:

1. May this Akshaya Tritiya bless you with opulence and prosperity. Here’s hoping happiness comes to your steps. Wishing a bright future in your life.

2. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

3. Sanskrit word ‘akshaya’ means one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck, which never diminishes.

4. Aapko akshaya tritiya ki her saari Shubh Kamnaye… Maa Lakshmi aap pe apni krupa humesha banaye rahkhee Apko Akshaya Tritiya ki Shubh Kamnaye.

5. May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

first published: May 02, 2022, 12:03 IST