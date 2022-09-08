Happy Anant Chaturdashi Wishes 2022: Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English, Hindi, Marathi

HAPPY ANANT CHATURDASHI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Anant Chaturdashi is deemed one of the most auspicious festivals by the Hindu community. On this day, the Hindu devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Ganesha. The day is marked on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Therefore, this year’s Anant Chaturdashi will fall on September 9.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Why Ganesh Visarjan is Done on Anant Chaturdashi? Date, History, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

It is believed that by observing a fast on this day one gets freed from all hindrances. Ganesh visarjan is also done on this day. We have jotted down a list of messages, quotes and greetings for you to mark this day by sending them to your friends and family.

Advertisement

Happy Anant Chaturdashi: Messages

1. On the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturthi, may Bappa shower his blessings on you and your family and may he fill your lives with happiness, harmony, joy and peace.

2. Anant Chaturdasi is dedicated to the Ananta or the eternal form of Lord Vishnu. May Lord Ananta bless you with ever-lasting peace and happiness.

3. On the occasion of Anant Chaturthi, let the immersion of Ganesha idols open the pathway towards a better and brighter future for all of us.

Advertisement

4. May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka and Lord Vishnu remove all obstacles and shower you with love and prosperity.

5. Lord Vishnu is our protector and our guide. On the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, I wish he is always there to show us the right path.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi: Greetings in Hindi

6. गणपति का रूप निराला है,

चेहरा कितना भोला भाला है,

जिस पर भी आता है कोई संकट,

उसे इन्हीं ने तो संभाला है.

हैप्पी अनंत चतुर्दशी 2022!

Advertisement

7. करके जग का दूर अंधेरा,

आई सुबह लेकर साथ खुशियाँ,

गणपती जी की होगी कृपा,

हैं सब पर आशीर्वाद उनका,

हैप्पी अनंत चतुर्दशी!

Happy Anant Chaturdashi: Greetings in Marathi

8. बाप्पा चालले आपल्या गावाला,

चैन पडेना आमच्या मनाला,

ढोलच्या तालात गुलाल रंगात न्हेऊया बाप्पाला,

वाजत गाजत नाचत याहो पुढल्या वर्षाला

अनंत चतुर्दशीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

9. ज्या जल्लोषात बाप्पाचे आगमन केले त्याच

जल्लोषात आज त्याला निरोप देणार !!

Advertisement

मिरवणुकीत मोरयाचा अखंड नाद दुमदुमणार !!!

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया !! पुढच्या वर्षी अजून लवकर या

अनंत चतुर्दशीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Advertisement

Happy Anant Chaturdashi: Quotes

10. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aaa. May Lord Ganesha shower you with his choicest blessings as he returns to his heavenly abode on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi.

11. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya….Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudcha Varshi Laukar Ya. May Lord Ganesha shower you with his choicest blessings as he returns to his heavenly abode on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi.

12. Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha, Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada. Happy Ananta Chaturdashi to you and your family.

13. Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva, Mata Jaaki Parvati Pita Mahadeva. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aaa.

14. Wish you a beautiful, joyous and colourful Anant Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along more smiles and many more celebrations.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi: Greetings

15. May Lord Ganesha inspire you to go along with the path of righteousness. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi.

16. May you find all the delights of your life and may all your dreams come true. Wishing you good health, happiness and prosperity. Happy Anant Chaturdashi.

17. May Ganpati Bappa shower you with love and peace and fulfil all your dreams. Wishing you and your family the Happiest Anant Chaturthi.

18. Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha, Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada.Here’s wishing you a very blissful Anant Chaturdashi.

19. With the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Anant Chaturdashi to you and your family.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here