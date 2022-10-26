Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Celebrate Brother-Sister Bond

HAPPY BHAI DOOJ 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: With Diwali around the corner, another festival to celebrate the bond of brother and sister is also here, Bhai Dooj. This year, it will be celebrated on 26th October, two days past Diwali. It is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhai Phota.

In this festival, the sisters perform the tika ritual and pray for their brother’s long life while the brothers promise their sisters to protect them and pamper them with gifts. To celebrate this day, share these heartwarming wishes and quotes on Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj: Wishes

1. For my sweet sister, sending loving Bhai Dooj wishes for you. I send my love and promise to protect and love you till my last breath of life. Warm greetings on Bhai Dooj to you.

2. I pray for the best of your health, happiness and prosperity because you are certainly the most important person to me on this planet.

3. I am lucky that I have got a wonderful and wonderful brother in your form. Wishing you lots of happiness, success, and good health. Wishing you a very Happy Bhai Dooj 2022!

4. You & I are like Tom & Jerry fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj Bro!!!

5. Bhai Dooj is just an excuse I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking out for you! Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj: Quotes

6. “A brother is a friend given by Nature." - Jean Baptiste

7. “As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn’t care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!" - Catherine Pulsifer

8. “A brother shares childhood memories and grown-up dreams."

9. “There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother."- Terri Guillemets

10. “Who needs superheroes when you have a brother."

Bhai Dooj: Messages

11. Your presence always made me feel safe…you have been my North Star guiding me the right way…Love You Brother!!! Happy Bhai Dooj!

12. I always pray for your long life and good health. Cheer up and stay a blessed lifetime, Happy Bhai Dooj!

13. Your presence has always made me felt like God watching over me from Heaven… Thanks brother, for making me feel safe and blessed at all times. Happy Bhai Dooj!!!

14. Brother, we make the best team together…Cheers to all the beautiful moments of childhood!!! Happy Bhaiya Dooj!!!

