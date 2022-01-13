Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Bihu 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

Here are some beautiful Happy Bihu wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your family, friends, relatives and colleagues

Lifestyle Desk
>Happy Bihu 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: In India, we are fortunate to celebrate so many festivals thanks to our diverse culture. One such festival is Bihu, a vibrant celebration that is observed in Assam. The term Bihu, which comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Bishu,’ means to seek blessings and happiness from a higher entity and to bring in good luck. Indeed, if ancient scriptures are to be trusted, the practice of celebrating Bihu dates back to the time when humans first learned to cultivate crop plants.

Magh Bihu festival, like Lohri and Makar Sankranti, also signals the end of the tough colder months and is extremely important to the agricultural community. So, this year, let us celebrate Bihu by sending warm wishes and delightful greetings to our loved ones.

Bihu 2022 Greetings and Wishes

1. I wish you grow with each of your aspirations that comes into your heart with the sunshine that comes with the festival. Happy Bihu!

2. Let Bihu be your strength for whatever you have to face this year. Let it be a day to celebrate all the successes and health. Happy Magh Bihu!

3. May this festival fill your life with light and energy. Heartiest Bihu greetings!

4. May the festival of Bihu, fill your life with love and happiness. Here’s extending my warm greetings and best wishes

5. On of the auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu, may God shower you with his choicest blessings.

6. Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do during last year but didn’t dare to do. May you get the strength and power to achieve everything you wish to. Sending warm wishes on this joyous festival of Bihu.

7. Bihu stands for new and fresh. Life is always new and fresh. Let us strive to make all days like Bihu. Happy Bihu to you and your family.

8. B- Bond of Love, I- Icon of Assam, H- Humanity, U- Unity. Wishing you and your family happiness, health and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Bihu

