Happy Biju Festival 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Tripura New Year

HAPPY BIJU FESTIVAL 2022: The people of India love to enjoy the festivity of significant cultural and religious occasions. One such festival is Biju, a vibrant celebration observed in the northeastern state of Tripura. It is a festival that focuses on agricultural activities and good harvest by worshipping the Earth. Like Makar Sankranti and Pongal, Biju is also a harvest fiesta. This year, it will be celebrated in Tripura on April 13 over three days. However, other ethnic groups equally enjoy this festival in Tripura. Each of them addresses the festival with different terms.

On this auspicious festival, we have curated a list of messages, wishes, and quotes that you can send to your family and friends on Biju:

1. “Biju stands for new and fresh. Life is always new and fresh. Let us strive to make all days Biju."

2. “Let us vow to take life in our stride this Biju and make it tolerable as well as beautiful by accepting sorrow and happiness with sanity."

3. “This is a time for new beginnings and the celebration of life-Happy Biju 2022!"

4. “Happy Biju 2022! Wish you a happy and prosperous year with love, peace, hope, and joy."

5. “From this Biju let us only spread love, peace, and laughter."

6. Let us welcome Biju with open arms and warm hearts. Let us have unforgettable celebrations to give this year a wonderful start.

7. May you find happiness and peace every day of your life. May you be blessed with a Happy Biju 2022.

8. May the vibrant celebrations of Biju spread joy and peace around you. Wishing you the best of Biju celebrations with your loved ones.

9. With the advent of another fresh Biju, it is time to give up all the stress and worries and welcome this year with great anticipation and enthusiasm.

10. Wishing a blessed Biju to everyone. May we all find all the strength to overcome our weaknesses and have a brighter future.

