Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: 6 Times The Malayalam Superstar Gave Us Serious Fashion Goals

‘Kurup’ star Dulquer Salmaan turns 36 years old today and truth be told we have always been in awe of him, of the way he does everything, truly. There is an unmissable aura about him that is bound to sweep you off your feet.

Dulquer has been in the industry for quite some time and truth be told his fashion game has only gotten better with time. Cannot complain about the fact that we are getting to see him age as fine as a bottle of wine and to top that off, in amazing clothes.

So, on his birthday we look back at 8 amazing times when he absolutely nailed the fashion game.

Advertisement

The epitome of the term “chocolate boy", he looks uber cool in this sweet ensemble. This look reflects his youthful nature and just gives us a cool and comfy vibe which is super stan worthy. Brownie points for the fact that the orange is not too striking and everything is just in beautiful muted shades enhancing his body and his face.

2. The iconic ‘Kurup’ look which was so different from DQ’s personality. But we stan a man who is up for experimenting with his looks and can ace them as well. That bomber jacket is super vogue and we are definitely eyeing it.

Advertisement

3. This look proves why he is considered one of the most well-dressed celebrities in the country. DQ keeps it really original which makes his image as a star rather approachable. The matte-finished jacket that he has put on in this picture is a statement piece and goes really well with his calf-length olive trousers.

Advertisement

4. Look at our Kanmani being an absolute dapper and stomping over our hearts in that stunning blue tuxedo. And that black cummerbund and the classic bow tie just add to the magic.

5. Just when you thought Dulquer cannot raise his style quotient, you come across this post and oh my! This is a sight to behold. This is an outfit one generally cannot go wrong with but DQ just makes it better, doesn’t he?

6. DQ should be titled as the mighty ruler of muted shades and monochrome, why? This look will definitely answer your question. Fashion experts are generally of the idea that one should be dawning contrasting colours but you need to know that DQ makes his own rules. He is owning this look and how!

The heartthrob is currently busy promoting his film Sita Raman in which he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. We are definitely looking forward to that but we cannot wait for him to dish out some more looks.

What do you all think of his looks, Goals or Not?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here