Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Iconic Styles That Made Him The Baadshah of Fashion

On this day, November 2, a star was born! On the big screen, Shah Rukh Khan fans have swooned not only over his iconic move but have also aped his iconic styles. From DDLJ’s leather jacket, the ‘COOL’ pendant chain in Kuch Kuch Hota Hain to the six pack abs look in Om Shanti Om and the sexy stubble in Chakde! India, SRK has truly been a Baadshah when it comes to all things fashionable. Here’s a look at some of his ‘Breaking The Internet’ styles which became iconic in the history of fashion in movies.

The Fashion King of the 90s

Shah Rukh Khan’s characters in his movies have always stood out thanks to his personality. However, every movie that he worked in during the 90s also became iconic for his stylish avatars. In the 1995 blockbuster DDLJ, SRK had the ladies swooning over him when he sported the black leather jacket. The jacket, which was priced at approximately 400 dollars, was inspired by Tom Cruise’s look in the film Top Gun.

Making athleisure wear sexy was SRK’s iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota. The body-hugging Polo Sport T-shirt in KKHH teamed with the trendsetting ‘COOL’ pendant chain was around £75, and according to reports Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra debated buying it for three hours before eventually picking it up. In 1997, ‘Zara Tasveer Se Tu’ (Pardes) featuring the iconic white cap/beret and his dimples made SRK a global heartthrob!



Slaying it with Sweaters

Though sweaters were a favourite look which evergreen actors such as Rishi Kapoor donned in his movies. Shah Rukh Khan brought the style back when he walked into the gates of Gurukul in the hit film Mohabbatein. The pullover/sweater wrapped around his shoulders as he played the violin, turned into a much-loved fashion trend back in the day. Similarly, in Main Hoon Naa, brought the old-school charm back to life by donning a V-neck sleeveless sweater over a shirt.

Hair-Raising Tales

Apart from his dimples, the next big accessory that stole hearts was SRK’s hair and beard styles in his movies. Be it the badass braids in the movie Don 2, the ash-blonde streak in Happy New Year, to the sexy stubble in Chak De! India and Dear Zindagi, the styles have been trendsetters.

Acing Accessories

Remember Max from the movie Josh? SRK played the gangster from Goa to the T. From the bandanas to the ear cuffs, the accessories became every fan’s go-to look back in the day. The spectacles in films like Baazigar and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi or the Ray ban sunglasses sported in Chennai Express and Chakde! India, SRK knows how to turn the style meter from simple to sexy!

