Happy Birthday Umar Riaz: Here's All You Need To Know About This Bigg Boss 15 Contestant

Popular Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz’s elder brother Umar Riaz is a doctor by qualification and a model by profession. Umar is currently competing in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He rose to fame after constantly supporting his brother in Bigg Boss 13. He also handled Asim’s social media handle during the younger brother’s Bigg Boss journey.

Born and brought up in Jammu, Umar is born to Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (politician) and Shabnam Naz. The fitness enthusiast gained popularity while his brother Asim competed in season 13 of reality show Bigg Boss. Umar also has a sister, Mahvish Choudhary.

After completing his schooling, he moved on to pursue MBBS from Government Medical College in Jammu. He then started practising as a senior doctor at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai.

Umar’s physique has made him quite popular on social media. His passion and interest in acting are what drove him to pursue a career in it. So far, Umar has appeared in a music videos alongside actress Daljiet Kaur and Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan. While Umar has stepped into the entertainment world, he continues to practice as a doctor.

On the personal front, Umar is rumoured to be dating actress Sonal Vengurlekar who is known for her role in Yeh Teri Galiyaan, Gupta Brothers and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Currently, in the Bigg Boss house, Umar has been gaining attention for his chemistry with co-contestant Rashami Desai. He is also one of the top voted contestants on the Bigg Boss 15. His brotherhood with Karan Kundrra has been a limelight of the current season.

