Happy Birthday Umar Riaz: Watch His Instagram Reels With Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants

HAPPY BIRTHDAY UMAR RIAZ: Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant and Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz turns 32 today. His enthusiasm and interest in showbiz encouraged him to pursue a profession in it. The fitness enthusiast rose to prominence after consistently defending his brother while the latter was competing in Bigg Boss 13. During Asim’s Bigg Boss adventure, Umar also handled his brother’s social media account. Umar is also a surgeon.

In 2021, Umar Riaz featured in a few music videos including Gunaah Karde by Dipesh Agarwal, Sky High by Asim Riaz, and Befikar Raho by Jugni among others with actress Dalljiet Kaur and Bigg Boss alumni Saba Khan.

He was rumoured to be dating actress Sonal Vengurlekar, who has appeared in films such as Yeh Teri Galiyaan and Gupta Brothers. The actor also made headlines during his stint in the Bigg Boss house for his chemistry with co-contestant Rashami Desai. He also set friendship goals with ex-Bigg Boss contestants.

On Umar Riaz’s birthday, here are a few fun reels of the actor with ex-Bigg Boss contestants:

The two ex-Bigg Boss competitors, Neha Bhasin and Umar, took to their Instagram handles and shared an entertaining dance reel. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing on a terrace to the fast beats of the Patakha Guddi song. “Happiness is friends, music, and dancing," read the caption.

In another reel, Neha, Umar, and another ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia are seen performing on upbeat music and ending the song on a high note. Captioning the post, Umar wrote, “We meet, and we bloody dance." In the end, we’re excited because we did this at the 14th take, that’s how good we are, Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin."

Neha took to her Instagram handle and shared a dance reel featuring herself with ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rashmi Desai, Umar Riaz, and Rajiv Adatia. In the video, the pals are seen dancing to the reprised hit song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. For the caption, she wrote, “We did better, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia. What say, Rashmi Desai?"

This reel shows Umar Riaz dancing to his rap song Mera Suffer, where three of his “homies" joined him and shook a leg while maintaining perfect lip synchronization to the lyrics. “Homies; Rashmi Desai, Neha Bhasin, and Rajiv Adatia," wrote Umar.

This glitzy reel is all about friendship and having fun with friends. In the video, Neha, Rashmi, Umar, and Rajiv are all dressed up and dancing madly to the music while enjoying the evening together. Rajiv wrote, “Why so serious? Girls this is how you have fun!"

If you are a Umar Riaz fan, do let us know in the comment section which reel entertained you the most.

