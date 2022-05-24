Happy Brother’s Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY BROTHER’S DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: National Brother’s Day is celebrated every year on May 24 to recognize the special bond between siblings. Mostly celebrated in the US, the day is also celebrated in India, Australia, Russia, France and Germany among others.

This Brother’s Day, share these lovely wishes, messages, quotes and images with your brother who will always stay your best friend:

1. Thanks for being so difficult as a kid that I looked like a total angel. I owe you one. Happy Brother’s Day

2. Happy Brother’s Day 2022: A brother is like a gift from God that we can cherish forever.

3. Brothers are what best friends can never be. – Anonymous

4. The younger brother must help to pay for the pleasures of the elder. – Jane Austen

5. The happiest days of my youth were when my brother and I would run through the woods and feel quite safe. – Rachel Weisz

6. The highlight of my childhood was making my brother laugh so hard that food came out his nose. - Garrison Keillor

