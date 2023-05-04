Trends :Horoscope TodayLunar Eclipse 2023Buddha Purnima 2023Lips CareWorld Cartoonist Day 2023
Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes, Images and Messages to Share on Vesak

Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes, Images and Messages to Share on Vesak

Buddha Purnima 2023 Celebrations: Wishes, Images: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your loved ones

Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)
HAPPY BUDDHA PURNIMA 2023: BUDDHA PURNIMA 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Buddha Purnima honours the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is considered to be the holiest occasion for Buddhists all over the world. This year, it will be celebrated on Friday, May 5. According to the Hindu calendar, this event takes place on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakh.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, is observed in various ways all across Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, Japan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, and other South Asian countries. The auspicious occasion is celebrated with zeal and vigour. Devotees travel to various monasteries and Buddhist temples to pray and learn from Buddha’s teachings.

Let us celebrate this religious occasion by sharing beautiful and warm wishes with friends and loved ones.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes and Messages

1. May Lord Buddha destroy all sins and obstacles in our lives and guide us, always. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

2. Let us pray for peace and harmony for all humankind on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

3. May Buddha Purnima herald a new phase of happiness, contentment, good health and tranquillity.

Image: Shutterstock

4. Buddham Saranam Gacchami. Dhammam Saranam Gacchami. Sangham Saranam Gacchami…Happy Buddha Purnima!

5. Let us live by the teachings of Lord Buddha to make the world a better place. Happy Buddha Jayanti

6. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family!

7. Wishing you a very Happy Buddha Jayanti. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of peace and harmony.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

8. Om Mani Padme Hum… May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

9. May the teachings of Gautama Buddha lead us on the path of freedom from suffering and pain. Happy Buddha Purnima.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

10. May the brightness of the Full Moon remove all the darkness from your life. Happy Buddha Purnima.

