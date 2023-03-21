Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings to Share in English, Hindi

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings to Share in English, Hindi

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023 Wishes, Images: Here are some beautiful Happy Chaitra Navratri wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your family, friends, relatives and colleagues

Advertisement

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 15:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)

HAPPY CHAITRA NAVRATRI 2023: CHAITRA NAVRATRI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hindu religion. The nine-day long festival marks the celebration of nine forms of Maa Durga. Navratri falls twice a year. Once in the month of Chaitra and other one in month of Sharad. The Chaitra Navratri is beginning on March 22 this year. Chaitra Navratri starts from the Praipadha tithi of the Chaitra month in the Shukla Paksha. The Navami tithi will mark the ending of the nine-day long festival on March 30.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2023 Start and End Date: Time, History, Significance and 9 Forms of Goddess Durga

Advertisement

The festival is celebrated by establishing a kalash and an idol of Goddess Durga in homes. People pray the goddess for nine days. Navratri begins with worshipping Maa Shailputri and ends with the worship of Maa Siddhidatri.

To make the festival of Navratri even more special, share these beautiful quotes, blessings and messages with your friends and family:

RELATED NEWS

1. Navratri, the festival of nine days and nine nights, comes as a an event to kindle our spirits and imbibe new confidence in us.

May this festival lead us from ignorance to wisdom and from darkness to light.

2. May the Navratri bring hope and inspiration to your home and life. Happy Navratri to everyone.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. May the goddess Durga usher happiness, peace, and positivism throughout the year. Have a wonderful Navratri.

Advertisement

4. May Maa Durga bestow you and your family

With 9 forms of blessings- fame, name, wealth,

prosperity, happiness, education,

health, power and commitment.

Happy Navratri

5. Time has come to welcome the nine Shaktis into our lives and seek their blessings for a happy and prosperous life. Wishing you and your family a Happy Navratri.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)

Advertisement

6. Happy first day of Navratri. I pray your day is full of joy and delight and that it continues for the next eight days of Navratri as well, for you and your family.

7. I hope every day of Navratri is memorable for you. Best wishes on the first day of Navratri.

8. May Maa Durga always give you shades of peace and bring respect for you because you deserve it. Happy Navaratri dear.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

9. जोर से बोलो जय माता दी

सब मिल बोलो जय माता दी

नवरात्रि की हो गई शुरुआत

Advertisement

नौ दिनों तक भरपूर मिलेगा मैया का प्यार।

10. लक्ष्मी का हाथ हो,

सरस्वती का साथ हो,

गणेश का निवास हो,

और मां दुर्गा के आशीर्वाद से

आपके जीवन में प्रकाश ही प्रकाश हो!

नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Pics, Facebook SMS and Messages to share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

11. मां की आराधना का ये पर्व है,

मां के नौ रूपों की भक्ति का पर्व है,

बिगड़े काम बनाने का पर्व है,

भक्ति का दिया दिल में जलाने का पर्व है।

Advertisement

नवरात्र की शुभकामनाएं

12. Maa Durga ka sada rahe ashirvad;

dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad;

Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan;

Navratri ki shubh kamnayein.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023: Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

13. Maata ke charano mein sukh aur sansar hai;

Maata ke charnon mein khushiyan apram paar hai;

Navratri ki shubh avsar par aapko dher saari badhaiyan.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: March 21, 2023, 15:03 IST
last updated: March 21, 2023, 15:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week