Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Images and Quotes to Share on Shiv Jayanti in English & Marathi

HAPPY CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ JAYANTI 2023: IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Shivaji Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the great Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Also known as Shiva Jayanti, the occasion is celebrated on February 19 every year to commemorate the great valour and courage of the founder of the Maratha Empire. He played a key role in establishing Swarajya (Self-rule), while fighting against the Mughal invaders. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born at Shivneri Fort in Pune on 19 February 1630.

On the special occasion of his birth anniversary, here we have listed down some Shivaji Jayanti wishes and quotes in English and Marathi for you to send across to your friends and relatives.

Shivaji Jayanti wishes in English

1. May you stay blessed with the blessings of Shivaji Maharaj. May you achieve success in your life and fulfill your dreams. Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2021!

2. May you be blessed with the strength and courage to fight all problems in life. My best Wishes on Shivaji Jayanti!

3. Jai Shivaji; Jai Bhavani; Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti to you and your family!

4. Shivaji Jayanti reminds us of the great courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to you and your family!

5. Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery and valour will keep inspiring generations to come. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

6. May you get the confidence to face all obstacles in life with bravery, from the blessing of Shivaji Maharaj. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

7. May you emerge as a winner in life with the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

8. Always hold your head high. I am sending you the finest of blessings, and prayers on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

9. Wishing you a great life full of accomplishments, happiness, and courage on the 393rd birth anniversary of the Great Maratha Emperror. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

10. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a brave and visionary soul. May you learn from his story of success and great achievements. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

11. May the bravery, and enthusiasm stays forever in the blood of this land. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Shivaji Jayanti Quotes in English

1. Never bend before anyone, always hold your head high.

2. Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive

3. When you are determined, the mountain also looks like a clay pile.

4. Do not consider the enemy weak, do not be too scared to feel too strong.

5. Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.

6. Self-confidence provides strength and Power to impart knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory.

Shivaji Jayanti wishes in Marathi

1. Maratha Chhatrapati Aamucha Vansh, Maratha Aamuchi Jaat,

Jo Karel Maharashtracha, Ghaat Tyachya Kamret Ghalu Lath, Jai Shivaji Jai Bhawani.

2. जगातील एकमेव राजा असा आहे, ज्याने स्वतःसाठी एकही,

राजवाडा महल नाही बांधला, तो राजा म्हणजे, छत्रपती श्री शिवाजी महाराज,

इतिहासाच्या पानावर.. रयतेच्या मनावर.., मातीच्या कणावर आणि विश्वासाच्या प्रमाणावर…

राज्य करणारा राजा म्हणजे राजा शिवछत्रपती…, शिवजयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

3. मावळ्यांचे वर्तन…, हीच छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांची शिकवण.., जय शिवराय

4. प्रौढ प्रताप पुरंदर क्षत्रिय कुलावंतस…, सिहांसनाधीश्वर…, योगीराज…, श्रीमंत श्री छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज की जय!

5. भवानी मातेचा लेक तो, मराठ्यांचा राजा होता…., झुकला नाही कोणासमोर, मुघलांचा तो बाप होता…,जय भवानी…. जय शिवाजी…, शिवजयंतीच्या शुभेच्छा!

6. तमाम शिवभक्तांना महाराष्ट्राचे आराध्य दैवत, छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज जयंतीच्या शुभेच्छा, || जय शिवराय ||

7. उत्सव आमच्या राजांचा, शिवजयंतीची हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

8. जय भवानी । जय शिवाजी, आशीर्वादासोबतच विचार घेऊया, लोककल्याणकारी राज्य घडवूया…, शिवजयंतीच्या शुभेच्छा

9. श्वासात रोखुनी वादळ, डोळ्यात रोखली आग..,

देव आमचा छत्रपती, एकटा मराठी वाघ…,

शिवजयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

10. जगातील एकमेव राजा असा आहे ज्याचा जन्म आणि मृत्यु किल्ल्यावरच झाला,

तो राजा म्हणजे छत्रपती श्री शिवाजी महाराज ||, शिवजयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

11. जगाच्या इतिहासातील पहिलेच स्वराज्य ज्या, काळात एकही भिकारी कधी पहायला मिळत, नव्हता त्या सुवर्णकाळाचे साक्षात् परमेश्व, – छत्रपती श्री शिवाजी महाराज

