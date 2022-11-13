Happy Children's Day 2022: Bal Diwas Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on November 14

HAPPY CHILDREN’S DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14 to honour India’s first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. The day is also known as Bal Diwas. Children’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was fondly called “Chacha Nehru " or “Chachaji" by kids.

He always believed that children were the future of the nation and even said, “the children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country". It was his love and yearning for children that made Indians celebrate Children’s Day.

Every year to commemorate this occasion with great enthusiasm, various schools and institutions organize functions and events. As the Children’s Day is coming closer, here are some quotes, wishes, greetings, WhatsApp, and Facebook messages to share with your little ones and make their day memorable.

Happy Children’s Day 2022: Heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to share

1. The first step towards building a better future is celebrating the success of every child. Happy Children’s Day 2022!

2. On this children’s day hope all your wishes and desires come true. Wishing you a very happy Children’s Day.

3. Empower children to foster the nation’s growth. Happy Children’s Day 2022!

4. On this special day, let’s take a pledge to make this earth a happy place for children.

5. Children are the heritage of the lord. Let’s work together to make their dreams fulfilled. Happy Children’s Day

6. Get up and become the best version of yourself. Wishing you a very happy Children’s Day

7. To all my students, may your future be filled with happiness and opportunities. Happy Children’s Day to all of you.

8. Sending warm wishes and blessings to every kid in the world. Happy Children’s Day 2022

9. May you never surrender to failures and remember to learn from every situation. Wishing you a joyful Children’s Day.

10. Never forget every failure has a purpose behind it. Either it teaches something or it’s the beginning of something big. Wishing you a very happy children’s day.

11. On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way that we can because they are our future. Happy Children’s Day!

