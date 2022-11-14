Children’s Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Have You Seen These Photos of Kajol, Shilpa Shetty and Kriti Sanon?

Children love gifts, and it doesn’t have to be big or giant ones. Even a gift like baked cookies or a toy will bring a magical smile to their face. Remember, this day is dedicated to the children and as parents or teachers, it becomes our responsibility to make them feel special and important on this day.

However, picking the right option for your child depends on many factors. You should always buy something which they want and don’t already have. It should be thoughtful and useful. READ MORE