Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Fill Your Partner With Sweetness this Valentine's Week

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Fill Your Partner With Sweetness this Valentine's Week

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status
Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Here are some Chocolate Day 2022 Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status, Greeting and Quotes that you can share with your family, friends, love ones, relatives and colleagues

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: February 08, 2022, 11:03 IST

>HAPPY VALENTINE’S WEEK 2022: CHOCOLATE DAY 2022 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Valentine’s Week is well underway and with Rose Day and Propose Day behind us, we are a little closer to the day of love, February 14. It is now time to celebrate the third day of this love-filled week - Chocolate Day, and sending a box of happiness in delicious bite-sized pieces or chunks is a sweet tradition of the special day. Chocolates have a special place in expressing love. Regardless of the occasion or event, trust never to go wrong with chocolates as they make the perfect gifts. Here’s how you can wish your fellow chocolate lovers today:

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)

Advertisement

1. Hey, it’s chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I love sharing not only my chocolate but everything with you.

>ALSO READ: When is Chocolate Day? Date, History, and Significance 

RELATED NEWS

2. Sending across a box of chocolates which are not half as sweet as you. Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate Day 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. A balanced diet is chocolate in both hands. Happy Chocolate Day!

4. Love is like swallowing hot chocolate before it has cooled off. It takes you by surprise at first, but keeps you warm for a long time. Happy Chocolate Day!

>ALSO READ: Happy Propose Day Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

5. Keep calm and gorge on chocolates! Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Pics, Facebook SMS and Messages to share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

Advertisement

6. Anyone can catch one’s eye. But it takes a special someone to capture your heart and soul - and for me that special someone is you. Happy chocolate day!

7. There’s Nothing Better Than A Good Friend, Except A Good Friend With Chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

8. When life gives you melons, throw it back and ask for chocolates! Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

9. Money can’t buy happiness. But, it can buy a chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate Day 2022 Wallpaper, Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

10. I could give up chocolate, but I am not a quitter. And neither are you. Happy Chocolate Day!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: February 08, 2022, 11:03 IST