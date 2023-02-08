HAPPY CHOCOLATE DAY 2023 IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The week of love is finally here. Starting with Rose Day, Valentine’s Week continues with Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and concludes on February 14 with Valentine’s Day. This week is dedicated to celebrating love. And what better to do it than gifting a box of chocolate to fill our love life with sweetness?

ALSO READ: Chocolate Day 2023: History, Significance and Quotes to Celebrate the Sweet Occasion

Advertisement

Nothing brightens our day more than getting chocolate from someone special. The focus of the day is sharing chocolates and showing our love to the special person in our lives. In order to make your loved one’s day extra memorable, here is the list of wishes, images, greetings, and quotes that you may share with them along with a chocolate.

Chocolate Day 2023: Wishes And Greetings

1. You are the best friend I could ever ask for. So, to my best friend in the whole wide world, I am sending you my best wishes and warm hugs on Happy Chocolate Day.

2. Words can never express how much I am in love with you. My prayers are always for you to be happy and healthy. May your life be as sweet as chocolates.

Advertisement

3. Any moment can be turned into a happier one with a box of chocolates and your partner by your side. Wish you a Happy Chocolate Day!

4. Chocolate is food from the gods; its energy, vitality, and oneness. Also, it’s pure love. Here’s some love from me to you on Happy Chocolate Day 2023!

5. Enjoy chocolates with your loved ones because that makes the chocolate even sweeter. Happy Chocolate Day!

Advertisement

6. It’s Chocolate Day today, and it’s the right time for us to realize that real happiness is in sharing things with each other.

7. Nothing can match the sweetness your loved ones hold in your life, not even these chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day to you!

8. You have done to my life that chocolate does to bad days – you make it better. Happy Chocolate Day to the sweetest person I know!

Advertisement

9. You’re the chocolate to my life. You make it sweeter and better. Happy Chocolate Day!

10. Happy Chocolate Day. May this day fill your life with the happiness that you feel when you are holding a chocolate in your hand.

Chocolate Day 2023: Quotes

Advertisement

1. “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt." - Charles M. Schulz

2. “May your life be filled, as mine has been, with love and laughter; and remember, when things are rough all you need is chocolate." - Geraldine Solon

3. “You don’t love because: you love despite; not for the virtues, but despite the faults." - William Faulkner

4. “I have learned not to worry about love, but to honor its coming with all my heart." - Alice Walker

5. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what you look like, so long as somebody loves you." - Roald Dahl

6. “Love is a smoke and is made with the fume of sighs." - William Shakespeare

7. “Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up." - James Baldwin

8. “I love you, and that’s the beginning and end of everything." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

9. “Anything is good if it’s made of chocolate." - Jo Brand

10. 6. “A loving heart is the truest wisdom." Charles Dickens

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here