Happy Confession Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share with Your Loved Ones

HAPPY CONFESSION DAY 2023 WISHES: February 19 marks Confession Day. This day is celebrated in Anti-Valentine’s Week- the week right after Valentine’s Day. As the name suggests, Confession day is all about confessing- your love for your crush, a mistake, a guilt you are carrying in your heart that your significant other has no idea about. After Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, and Flirting Day, the next day is confession day. Meet up with your partner, crush or beloved and express your feelings.

Confession Day 2023: Quotes

1. “Confessions always make hearts happy and light. Try them and feel the happiness."

2. “If you are in love then little confession will be harmful. So make a full confession."

3. “Confessions are very good for the soul but can sometimes be bad for relationships."

4. “Confessions must be made only to those who can take it."

5. “You will burn deep inside if you will not share it and hide. Liberate from that feeling by saying it all."

6. “One confession can relieve your mind and soul of stress and pain for days."

7. “Confession of errors is like a broom which sweeps away the dirt and leaves the surface brighter and clearer. I feel stronger for confession." - Mahatma Gandhi

Confession Day 2023: Wishes

1. “Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to share what only the heart knows. Best wishes on Confession Day."

2. “The road to happiness can be walked only if your heart is free from making any confessions. Best wishes on Confession Day."

3. “Those who are quick at confessing their feelings are the ones who are always happy and relaxed in life. Happy Confession Day."

4. “It may not be easy to confess but the happiness that you get after confessing is bliss. Have a Happy Confession Day."

5. “Confession Day gives us a chance to say what we have not, a chance to express our feelings in their original way. Best wishes to you."

6. “To be able to confess is the strength of a strong heart. So don’t be weak and let your feelings out on Confession Day."

7. “Confession Day gives us a chance to say what we have not, a chance to express our feelings in their original way. Happy Confession Day."

