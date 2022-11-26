Happy Constitution Day 2022: Best Wishes, Images, Messages and Quotes to Share on Samvidhan Diwas

HAPPY CONSTITUTION DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Constitution Day has been observed on November 26 since 2015. It marks the anniversary of the day that India adopted its constitution back in 1949. It later came to force on January 26, 1950. The special occasion fills the hearts of Indian citizens with patriotism and it is also a day that every Indian celebrates with pride. On Constitution Day 2022, here we have collected a few wishes, greetings, and quotes that you send to your closed ones:

Constitution Day 2022: Wishes

1. On this occasion of Indian Constitution Day, I wish that we always remain good citizens of India who respect and follow the constitution of our country.

2. A Constitution is a backbone of a country and we are lucky that ours is a strong one. Wishing you a very Happy Constitution Day!

3. Let’s all together raise a generation that sees the importance of upholding the Indian constitution as we celebrate Constitution Day.

4. On this special occasion of Indian Constitution Day, we extend our thanks to all those people who created this important Constitution for our country. Happy Constitution Day to all.

6. Let us celebrate the occasion of Indian Constitution Day by taking pride in our constitution and abiding by it. Wishing you a very Happy Constitution Day.

7. A government functions better and right when they have a constitution to follow. Happy Constitution Day!

8. We may not realize it but the constitution of India is something that influences us in so many ways. Happy Constitution Day to all!

9. Justice, liberty, equality, fraternity. May our dream of a new tomorrow come true for us. Happy Constitution Day!

10. Freedom in mind, faith in words. Pride in our hearts and memories in our souls. Happy Constitution Day!

11. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems! Happy Constitution Day!

Constitution Day 2022: Greetings

1. Let every teacher teach the student how to love this nation, let every parent instill in his or her sons and daughters the beauty of our nation. Happy Constitution Day!

2. Had there been no constitution, there would have been no order. Let us be thankful to those who gave strength to India and Indians on this Constitution Day.

3. Although we may not realize it, the constitution of India is something that influences us in so many ways. May we always walk on the right path and follow it.

4. Warm greetings on Constitution Day to all. It is important to remember that a constitution not only empowers a government but it also empowers the citizens of a country. Warm wishes on Constitution Day to all.

5. Always be proud of the Indian Constitution because it is special in every sense.

Constitution Day 2022: Quotes

They cannot make history who forget history - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity -Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Our constitution is a ray of hope: H for harmony, O for Opportunity, P for people’s participation and E for equality - Narendra Modi.

