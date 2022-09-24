Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Daughter

HAPPY DAUGHTERS’ DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: International Daughter’s Day is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, the day will fall on September 25. This day is celebrated to cherish our daughters who bring love and happiness to our lives. To mark this day, people across the globe celebrate by spending some quality time with their daughters and doing something special for them. Organizations and governments also strive to close the gender gap and provide society with equal opportunity. As the special day is here, let’s take a look at these wishes, quotes, and greetings to share.

International Daughter’s Day 2022: Quotes

1. “You are my angel; you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the most excellent version of myself." —- Steve Maraboli.

2. “Daughters are angels sent from above to fill our hearts with unending love" —- J. Lee.

3. “Never grow a wishbone, daughter, where your backbone ought to be." —-Clementine Paddleford.

4. “My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along." —- Denise Van Outen.

5. “When my daughter says ‘Daddy I need you!’ I wonder if she has any idea that I need her a billion times more." —- Stanley Behrman.

International Daughter’s Day 2022: Wishes and Greetings

1. I will always protect, support, and defend you, my child. Happy Daughter’s Day!

2. Happy Daughter’s Day to the best daughter in the world!

3. No matter how old you get, You will always be my little girl; I love you, my dearest daughter. Happy Daughter’s Day

4. A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she’ll never outgrow your heart. Happy Daughters’ Day!

5. My darling baby, it’s your day. So let me know what the plan is today. Let’s live this day and make it worth it. You made my life by taking birth. Happy Daughters’ Day.

6. To a wonderful daughter today and always, you’re thought of with love and pride every single day of our lives. Happy daughters’ day!

7. You are loved for the little girl you were, for the special woman you are, and for the precious daughter, you will always be. Happy daughters’ day!

8. What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important as your being in my life is to me. I love you darling, Happy Daughters’ Day!

9. Dear daughter, you are one of the world’s most beautiful gifts in this world. Never change. Happy Daughters’ Day!

10. My dearest daughter, you are the answer to all my prayers and wishes. I am so happy to be blessed with a daughter like you! Happy Daughters’ Day!

