Happy Dev Diwali 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY DEV DIWALI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Dev Deepawali, which is also spelt as Dev Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Varanasi. The significant festival falls on the full moon of Kartika which comes 15 days after Diwali. Thousands of people gather together to worship the victory of Lord Shiva over three demons Vidyunmali, Tarakaksha, and Viryavana, together named Tripurasura.

To commemorate this festival, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva by lighting diyas and decorating houses with oil lamps and rangolis. On the auspicious occasion, the devotees also take the holy dip in the Ganga river and perform Ganga aarti.

This year, the festival is going to mark its presence on November 7th. On this auspicious occasion, share these wishes, quotes, and greeting messages with your beloved ones.

Dev Diwali: Wishes, quotes, Messages, and Greetings to share

1. May the lamps of Dev Deepawali illuminate your life, and may Lord Shiva shower you with all that you have wished for. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and everyone at home.

2. Let us celebrate this auspicious festival with smiles on our faces and joy in our hearts. Wishing you a very happy Dev Diwali!

3. This Dev Diwali, celebrate the goodness in you and spread positivity wherever you go!

4. Here’s extending my best wishes and greetings to you and your family. I hope you get all the desired happiness and strength that lightens your path forward. Happy Dev Diwali!

5. May Lord Shiva shower his abundance of love and prosperity on you and your loved ones this Dev Diwali!

6. I hope that your troubles come to an end and your life becomes a celebration. Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Dev Diwali!

7. May this festival lighten up your life and give you the strength to overcome difficulties that come your way. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and your family

8. Apko aur Apke parivar ko meri taraf se dil ki gehraiyon se Happy Dev Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayein!

9. May the supreme light fill your life with never-ending happiness and exciting opportunities. Happy Dev Diwali!

10. This Dev Diwali, give your life another chance to choose right over wrong. Wishing you a very happy Dev Deepawali!

11. This Dev Diwali, may the shining lights illuminate your hearts and bring a ray of positivity into your life.

