Happy Dhanteras 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share

HAPPY DHANTERAS 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The 5-day-long festivities of Diwali start with Dhanteras, which is also referred to as Dhanatrayodashi. It falls on October 22 this year. On Dhanteras, devotees worship Lord Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantri for good health, wealth, and prosperity. They also buy gold, silver, and utensils on this day as it is considered auspicious.

On Dhanteras too, people send best wishes to their family and loved ones. Therefore, we have compiled a list of messages and quotes to help you pick the best wish for your dear family and friends. Take a look:

Happy Dhanteras: Wishes and SMSs to share

1. May the Goddess of wealth shower her blessings on you, enriching your life with prosperity and happiness. Shubh Dhanteras!

2. May the shimmering Diya bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras.

3. May you be showered with health, wealth and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

4. I wish you the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi to increase your wealth and health by 13 times. Shubh Dhanteras.

5. Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj, on this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, bless our lives with good health, wealth, and fortune. Happy Dhanteras!

6. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family! May Goddess Lakshmi always stay in your heart and help you to lead a happy and peaceful life.

7. May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Shubh Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras: Quotes

8. “Dhanteras ka ye shubh din aaya, sabake liye naee khushiyaan laaya, Lakshmi, Ganesh viraaje aapake ghar mein, aur aapake parivaar par sada rahe khushiyon ki chhaaya!"

9. “Dilo mein khushiyaan, ghar mein sukh ka vaas ho, heere motee sa aapaka taaj ho, mite dooriyaan, sab aapake paas ho, aisa Dhanteras aapaka yeh saal ho".

10. “Clean your home, draw rangolis and light up diyas in anticipation of Goddess Lakshmi"

11. “May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives. Happy Dhanteras."

