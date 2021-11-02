Happy Diwali 2021: Planning To Wish Your Loved Ones Safely and Creatively? Here’s How You Can Download WhatsApp Stickers

After grappling with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year, India has again entered the festivity season that started in October. The country is done and dusted with Dussehra and is now gearing up for the most extravagant festival celebrated by Indians, i.e., Diwali. Diwali’s pompous celebration starts a day or two prior to the main date. November 2, this year, will be celebrated as Dhanteras, followed by Diwali on November 4.

Families and friends visit each other’s houses. However, we need not forget that COVID-19 is not over yet, and keeping our guards down can only attract more malevolent times. Therefore, wishing and greeting each other online was and is the best option during the pandemic era.

While words are enough to convey the warm wishes, stickers take the wishing game to a whole new level. And these stickers become more irresistible if they are occasion-specific.

If you’re planning to wish your friends and relatives with a message as colourful and vibrant as the festival of Diwali itself, then this article is an apt read for you. We will tell you ways to download the most amazing set of WhatsApp Stickers so that this Diwali, the missing presence of physicality is compensated by livelier than ever stickers.

>To download festive WhatsApp stickers, follow these easy steps:

>Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your mobile phone

>Step 2: In your inbox, select the person you want to send sticker-laden wishes to

>Step 3: Type in your message and click the sticker icon located near the text box

>Step 4: Now tap on the ‘+’ icon adjacent to choose the desired stickers

>Step 5: In case you do not have the desired collection, scroll down, locate ‘Get More Stickers’, and tap on it

>Step 6: A Google Play Store window will appear. Type ‘Diwali’ or ‘Dhanteras’ in the search box. Once you find the stickers, download the collection, and install it to bring it to your WhatsApp’s inbox

The steps above are the same for Android and iPhone users, with very slight changes. Now that you have festival-themed stickers, go gaga and wish your loved ones with a creative message.

