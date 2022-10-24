Happy Diwali 2022: Here’s How to Reply and Respond to Diwali Wishes, Messages and Greetings

HAPPY DIWALI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated across the country with festive fervour. As per mythology, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya from exile with wife Sita and brother Lakshman on this day. That’s why, people celebrate the victory of good over evil on Diwali.

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a best occasion for a get together with family and friends. People put on their best and most fashionable outfits and decorate their homes with lights and diyas. They decorate their homes and workplaces with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango, and banana leaves for Lakshmi Puja.

Wishing each other on the auspicious occasion of Diwali is a norm. However, do you know how to respond to these messages? If not, then here are some nice ways to respond to your loved ones who extended the Diwali greetings.

Thank you very much for this wonderful Diwali wish. May This Diwali be as bright as ever. Congratulations to you too on this auspicious occasion of Diwali Thank you for your wishes. I hope you have a great Diwali. Your wishes are really great. Wish you the same too. Thank you for wishing me on this festive occasion. Wish you a very Happy Diwali too! Your wish made me sweet on Diwali. Happy Diwali to you too! Happy Diwali to you too. May Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi keep you and your family healthy. Wishing you too a great festival. May Goddess Lakshmi always bless your house with Wealth. I also wish you a very Happy Diwali

