Happy Durga Ashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Chaitra Navratri

HAPPY CHAITRA NAVRATRI 2022: DURGA ASHTAMI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hindu religion. The nine-day long festival marks the celebration of nine forms of Maa Durga. Navratri falls twice a year. Once in the month of Chaitra and other one in month of Sharad. The Chaitra Navratri began on April 2 this year. Chaitra Navratri starts from the Praipadha tithi of the Chaitra month in the Shukla Paksha. The Navami tithi will mark the ending of the nine-day long festival on April 11.

ALSO READ: Ram Navami 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

Advertisement

Saturday marks the ashtami, while Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 10. On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, share these beautiful quotes, blessings and messages with your friends and family:

ALSO READ: Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

1. May the Goddess of kindness showers all her blessings on you and your family. Happy Durga Ashtami!

2. May Goddess Durga provide you with immense strength to overcome all the obstacles in life. Happy Durga Ashtami.

3. May Goddess Durga bestow Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment to you and your family!

4. May the power of Goddess Durga empowers you and your family with health, wealth, happiness, and prosperity. Durga Ashtami!

5. My hearty Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. May the goddess always guide & bless all of us. Happy Durga Ashtami 2022.

Advertisement

6. Here’s wishing that the colors, beauty, and happiness of this auspicious festival stay with you. Happy Durga Ashtami!

7. My warm greetings for the festival of Durga Ashtami. Stay safe and have a fun and joyous time with your family and friends. May the blessings of the Goddess be always with you.

Advertisement

8. May Goddess Durga shows us the path to eternal peace and prosperity. May she bless us with the strength to defeat the evils in our life!

9. May goddess Durga protects your family from the evil and empowers you with the light of knowledge and truth. Happy Durga Ashtami to you and your family.

Advertisement

10. May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring eternal peace and happiness and protect you from the wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Durga Ashtami to you and your family.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.