Happy Durga Ashtami 2022: Subho Maha Ashtami Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Bengali

HAPPY DURGA ASHTAMI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Ashtami or Durga Ashtami is observed during the 9-day extravaganza Navratri. It is the 8th day of the gala which is commemorated on the Ashtami tithi of the Shukla Paksha. On this day, Hindu devotees worship Mahagauri. Ashtami is deemed to be an auspicious day by the Hindu community, and it is celebrated with immense zeal.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2022 Day 7: Date, Colour of the Day, Maa Kalaratri Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

To mark this day, send your friends and families these wishes and messages or share the quotes on your social media handles.

Advertisement

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022: Wishes

1. May Goddess Durga provide you with massive strength to overcome all the obstacles in life. Happy Durga Ashtami.

2. Dhaker tale ongo dole khushite aaj mon,

sobai mile anondo aaj korbo sarakkhon,

Happy Durga Puja

3. Durga Pujor kota din shobai hoi badhonchara. Pujor shuvecha or shuvokamona roilo.

4. May goddess Durga protects your family from evil and empowers you with the light of knowledge and truth. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Advertisement

5. May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring eternal peace and happiness and protect you from wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Durga Ashtami to you and your family.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022: Quotes

6. “May Goddess Durga shows us the path to eternal peace and prosperity. May she bless us with the power to defeat the evils in our life!"

7. “May Goddess Durga gives you the strength to fight for good and overcome evil. Sending my special wishes for a joyous celebration of Durga Ashtami."

Advertisement

8. “Ashtami is the day dedicated to Mahagauri. May Goddess fulfil all your wishes on this special occasion."

9. “May Maa Durga empower you with her blessings of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, knowledge, devotion and power."

10. “May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you bountiful joy. Sending you hearty wishes on Durga Ashtami!"

Advertisement

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022: Messages and WhatsApp status

11. On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, I wish and pray that there is a smile on your face and there is happiness in every corner of your heart. Warm greetings on Durga Ashtami to you.

12. Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abounding happiness for you. Happy Durga Ashtami!

13. May Maa Durga give prosperity to you and your family. May she shower you with her countless blessings. Happy Durga Ashtami.

14. May the coming of Maa Durga, the embodiment of Shakti, bring an end to all pain and anguish. Wishing you a very happy Durga Ashtami

15. May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Ashtami to you.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here