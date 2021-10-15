Home / News / Lifestyle /

Happy Durga Puja 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status to Share with Family and Friends

May Goddess Durga provide you with immense strength to overcome all the obstacles in life. (Image: Shutterstock)

Durga Puja 2021: Here are beautiful images, wiishes and quotes to share with your family and friends this Vijayadashami

Lifestyle Desk| News18.com
Updated: October 15, 2021, 07:21 IST

Durga Puja is the significance of celebrating ‘good over evil.’ The festival is also the celebration of Goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon, Mahishasur by bringing the land to freedom from all evil. Beautiful pandals are set up and installed the well-crafted idols while cultural performances and various rituals take places in every corner of the country. Here are some of the wishes and quotes for greetings on this auspicious occasion to your friends and loved ones.

May the power of Goddess Durga empowers you and your family with health, wealth, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Puja 2021. (Image: Shutterstock)

May the Goddess of kindness showers all her blessings on you and your family. HAPPY Durga Puja!

May Maa Durga’s blessings remove all obstacles from your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe. (Image: Shutterstock)

May Goddess Durga bestow Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment to you and your family. Happy Durga Puja!

I pray that Goddess Durga be with you and your family and fill your life with happiness and peace. (Image: Shutterstock)

May Goddess Durga provide you with immense strength to overcome all the obstacles in life. (Image: Shutterstock)

May the power of Goddess Durga empowers you and your family with health, wealth, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Puja 2021!

My hearty Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. May the goddess always guide & bless all of us.

May this special occasion bring better opportunities, new hopes, and prosperity to your life. Jai Maa Durga! (Image: Shutterstock)

Here’s wishing that the colors, beauty, and happiness of this auspicious festival stay with you. Happy Durga Puja 2021!

May Maa Durga bless you with good health, happiness and success. (Image: Shutterstock)

My warm greetings for the festival of Durga Puja. Stay safe and have a fun and joyous time with your family and friends. May the blessings of the Goddess be always with you.

Sending you warm wishes on Dashmi from across the world! Love and blessings to you and your family. (Image: Shutterstock)

May Goddess Durga shows us the path to eternal peace and prosperity. May she bless us with the strength to defeat the evils in our life!

May goddess Durga protects your family from the evil and empowers you with the light of knowledge and truth. Happy Durga Puja to you and your family.

May Goddess Durga strengthen you to fight all evils. May she give you the courage to face all upheavals. (Image: Shutterstock)

May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring eternal peace and happiness and protect you from the wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Durga Puja to you and your family.

