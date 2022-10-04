Happy Durga Puja 2022: Best Shubho Pujo Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Facebook and WhatsApp Status in English, Hindi, Bengali

HAPPY DURGA PUJA 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Durga Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu community. On this day, Maa Durga vanquished the demon, Mahishasura, who was immensely powerful and a threat to the universe. Since that day, she is also referred to as Mahishasuramardini, which means the slayer of Mahishasura. The period also signifies Lord Ram’s victory over Lanka’s evil king Ravana. This day symbolises the triumph of good over evil. In this festive period, you can send messages to your family and friends.

Advertisement

HAPPY DURGA PUJA 2022 WISHES:

1. May the nine avatars of Maa Durga bless you with nine qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health. Jai Mata. Happy Durga Puja.

2. May the festival of spirits bring along many more joys and prosperity for all of us. Happy Durga Puja.

3. This Durga Puja, may you be blessed with Maa Durga’s strength, Maa Saraswati’s wisdom and Maa Lakshmi’s wealth. Here’s wishing you a very blissful Durga Pujo.

4. May this festival fill your life with the colours of happiness and prosperity, that bring joy to you and your loved ones. Happy Durga Puja.

Advertisement

5. May the blessings of Maa Durga always shine bright on you. May you always succeed in your goals and enjoy a prosperous year. Happy Durga Puja.

HAPPY DURGA PUJA 2022 WISHES IN BENGALI:

6. শুভ দুর্গাপূজা! আমি আপনার জীবনে সুখ, সাফল্য এবং সাহস কামনা করি!

7. আমি প্রার্থনা করি যে মা দুর্গা আপনাকে সুখ, সাফল্য এবং সমৃদ্ধি দিন! শুভ দুর্গাপূজা!

Advertisement

HAPPY DURGA PUJA 2022 WISHES IN HINDI:

8. या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्ति रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:॥

जय माता दी. Happy Durga Puja 2022

IN PICS | Happy Durga Puja 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status to Share

Advertisement

9. सभी के कष्ट हरने वाली, सबकी झोली खुशियों से भरने वाली, भगवती मां आपके जीवन को सुखमय बनाएं. जय माता दी. Happy Durga Puja 2022

HAPPY DURGA PUJA 2022 Quotes:

Advertisement

10. May Goddess Durga shows us the path to eternal peace and prosperity. May she bless us with the strength to defeat the evils in our life.

11. May the generous goddess Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity.

12. My sincere greetings for the Durga Puja holiday. Enjoy your time with family and friends while being safe and having a good time.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2022: 5 Lip-Smacking Bengali Cuisines You Must Try

13. May you are always surrounded by happiness and positivity with the blessings and love of Maa Durga. Wishing you a very Happy Durga Puja.

14. May the colours of this beautiful festival stay forever with you. May the eternal joy touch every soul in your family. Wishing Happy Durga Puja.

HAPPY DURGA PUJA 2022 MESSAGES AND WHATSAPP MESSAGES:

15. The sun rises every day to remind us that light will always triumph over darkness. Enjoy the celebration where good triumphs over evil. Greetings for Durga Puja!

16. May Goddess Durga grant you the fortitude to repel all your adversaries and the patience to live a serene life.

17. On this occasion, I am grateful to Maa for sending you into my life. May Maa protect you from the evil one and shower you with her blessings.

4. Let us find peace through absolute devotion to the goddess of power and strength. Let this Durga Puja be the occasion to come closer to each other.

18. May you are blessed with Yash, Aishwarya, Dhan, and Samridhi on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, Wishing you happy festive times with your loved ones

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here