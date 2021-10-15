Happy Dussehra 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status for Vijayadashami

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over Demon King Mahishashura. It is a festival of Shakti and Satya. It is a festival of joy and victory. It is celebrated with great pomp and joy across various parts of the country as well as in other countries where overseas Indians live. The day also marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

Celebrate this day by sending these heartwarming wishes, messages and quotes to loved ones, friends and colleagues:

May this Dussehra burn all your worries with Ravana and bring you and your family loads of happiness. Blessed Vijayadashami!

On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss, and beauty of this festival to be with you throughout the year! Wish U Vijayadashami!

May this Dussehra light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. May you be blessed with happiness!

May Lord Rama keep the lighting on your path of success and help you to get victory in every phase of your life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Vijayadashami!

Let the joy of festivity embrace you & your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra! Very happy Vijayadashami to you & your family!

May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana. May you be satisfied and happy. Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami!

May this year the evil of ego and attitude dies and may your heart announce the victory of love. Wish you Happy Vijayadashami!

Let us come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil on this auspicious day. A very Happy Vijayadashami to you and your family.

May this Dussehra light up for you the hopes of happy times, and dreams for a year full of smiles! Wish you Vijayadashami!

On this Prosperous occasion of Dussehra, I Pray that Lord Rama shower happiness and success on you. Happy Vijayadashami to you and your family!

