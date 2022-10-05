Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Dussehra 2022: Vijayadashami Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Boss

HAPPY DUSSEHRA 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over Demon King Mahishashura. It is a festival of Shakti and Satya. It is a festival of joy and victory. It is celebrated with great pomp and joy across various parts of the country as well as in other countries where overseas Indians live. The day also marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

On this auspicious occasion, how can you forget to greet your boss. Here are Top 10 messages and greeting that you can share with them.

  1. Heartfelt Dussehra wishes to the most inspiring boss. Happy Vijayadashami 2022!
  2. Like Lord Rama guide us in our daily life, may you always continue to guide us in our day-to-day work. Happy Dussehra.
  3. Dear Boss, without your support, nothing would have been possible. Wishing you a prosperous Dussehra.
  4. May we all get strength to put an end to difficulties and problems in our lives just like Lord Ram. Happy Vijayadashami!
  5. May this Dussehra marks the beginning of new things in your life and brings lots of happiness and prosperity.
  6. On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss, and beauty of this festival to be with you throughout the year! Happy Dussehra!
  7. May you grow with each passing day and prosper into a motivation for many others. Happy Dussehra 2022!
  8. May Lord Rama keep the lighting on your path of success and help you to get victory in every phase of life. Happy Vijayadashami 2022!
  9. Let us come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil on this auspicious day. A very Happy Vijayadashami to you and your family.
  10. On this Prosperous occasion of Dussehra, I Pray that Lord Rama shower happiness and success on you. Happy Vijayadashami 2022!

