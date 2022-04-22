Happy Earth Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY EARTH DAY 2022: INTERNATIONAL MOTHER EARTH DAY WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: International Mother Earth Day or Earth Day is observed on the 22nd of April every year. The day is marked annually to highlight the concerns surrounding the environment, for example, air and water pollution, as well as climate change, among other factors. The day was first observed in 1970 when Senator Gaylord Nelson raised concerns about the degrading environmental conditions, particularly in the United States. The United Nations General Assembly designated April 22 as Mother Earth Day following the adoption of a resolution in 2009.

The theme for this year’s International Mother Earth Day is ‘Invest in our Planet’. Given the current circumstances, people need to come together and take corrective steps to stop the destruction of our planet.

On the occasion of Mother Earth Day, let’s take a look at some of the quotes and wishes that you can share with your friends and family:

1.Earth provides enough for every man’s need but not for every man’s greed. Happy Earth Day!

2. Happy Earth Day to everyone. Let’s come together and save our planet.

3. We cannot survive if we destroy Earth, let’s choose wisely. Happy Earth Day.

4. Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Earth Day.

5. Let us leave something behind for our children on this planet. Happy Earth Day.

6. We must look after the planet and hand it over to the coming generation in a better way. Let’s commit to saving the planet. Happy Earth Day!

7. You will never know what big difference small efforts can make. Change starts with you. Protect your Earth for a better tomorrow.

8. On this International Mother Earth Day, let’s pledge to respect and honour our planet.

9. “The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share" - Lady Bird Johnson

10. “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better" - Albert Einstein

